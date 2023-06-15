 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Carr apologizes for Raiders not getting his best last season

  
Published June 15, 2023 01:42 PM
4ndOLihdRpA4
June 14, 2023 12:18 PM
Shane Lechler, Nnamdi Asomugha, Sebastian Janikowski, Rodney Hudson and Khalil Mack are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the Las Vegas Raiders' best 21st century non-quarterbacks.

Derek Carr spent nine seasons as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. He missed only two games because of injuries in his time with the team and made four Pro Bowls.

Carr, though, started only one playoff game and won none, and the Raiders benched him for the final two games of last season after they decided to move on.

Carr apologized to the organization this week, saying he failed to give them the best version of himself last season.

“They just didn’t get my best and that drove me crazy at the end of the year because I felt so spread out in so many different ways,” Carr said this week, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press. “I just didn’t feel like myself and I feel bad for the [Raiders] coaches and players.”

Carr finished last season with his worst passer rating (86.3) since his rookie season of 2014. He threw 14 interceptions.

He blamed his self-described regression on a combination of professional and personal challenges. Carr would not elaborate on the personal matters, preferring to keep those private, but the professional challenges included learning another new offense.

The departure of Jon Gruden in the middle of the 2021 season lingered, with Carr calling it hard to move on.

But Carr said he learned from and grew from last season and is doing his best to have a “simple” focus in New Orleans.

“I’ve tried my best to get back to that. Hopefully, it leads to some success,” Carr said. “It’s going to be a great lesson for me to learn to help some guys down the road when they go through a coaching change or a shift in whatever they’re doing.”