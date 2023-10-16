Derek Carr: I was livid coming off the field

The 3-3 Saints have been up and down this season, and quarterback Derek Carr wasn’t thrilled with the team’s latest result.

New Orleans had plenty of chances to score in Sunday’s 20-13 loss to Houston, but finished 0-of-3 in the red zone — including the team’s final drive. The Saints moved up and down the field, averaging 5.5 yards per play to total 430 yards. But the club just couldn’t make key plays in critical situations.

“Very disappointed. I was livid coming off the field. I was angry coming off the field. I had to calm down a little bit,” Carr said, via Patrick Magee of nola.com. “We as an offense had too many details ... you know I’m not going to tell you what happened. Yes, we know. Yes, we know what it was and all those things. I won’t say it.

“Those little details, that if we do those things right you’re looking like ... oh my gosh ... we would have 28 points. I just want to win, man. The yards are awesome, great thanks. I couldn’t care less. I just want to win.”

Carr finished the game 32-of-50 for 353 yards with a touchdown and an interception. It was the most yards he’s thrown for since joining the Saints this year.

But that’s not what Carr is focused on as the club moves on quickly to play the Jaguars on Thursday night.

“That’s all I care about ... is winning football games,” Carr said. “If we don’t do those details right every single time, especially when the game is on the line. That’s when it matters most. Then we’re going to have this feeling more often than not.”