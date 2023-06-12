 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Carr on learning Saints offense: I feel confident with where I am

  
Published June 12, 2023 12:55 PM
2XZcD0YmWOci
June 12, 2023 01:04 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a close look at the top Saints' players of the 21st century who aren't QBs, including Alvin Kamara, Marques Colston, Jahri Evans, Will Smith, Cameron Jordan and more.

Derek Carr still doesn’t have some of the Louisiana pronunciations down pat, but he is nearly fluent in the Saints’ language.

“I’m pretty far along from where I feel like I was, knowing the system and things like that,” Carr said, via Terrin Waack of nola.com. “You never want to feel like you have it all figured out, but I feel confident with where I’m at.”

Carr signed with the Saints on March 6, so the quarterback made a Rosetta Stone-like crash course to fluency.

Coach Dennis Allen noted that the Saints offense has similarities to the Raiders, helping with Carr’s transition. Allen praised Carr and the receivers with getting the offense where it needs to be as the offseason program winds down.

Carr now has training camp and the preseason to work through the intricacies of the offense.

“It’s still a process,” Allen said. “We’re not where we need to be, I like the direction that we’re headed, but there’s still a lot of things that we have to have to work on, a lot of things that we have to improve on. Fortunately for us, we got some time to get there.”`