Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet.

Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere.

“Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened. It’s the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth . Thank you but I’m choosing to move on and give our next city our best,” Carr wrote.

Still, by saying he won’t “tell the whole truth,” Carr is implying that there’s a whole truth that hasn’t been told about what went wrong last year, which was the Raiders’ first year with Josh McDaniels as head coach in addition to being Carr’s last year with the franchise he once said he would never leave.