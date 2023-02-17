Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

Quarterback Derek Carr officially became a free agent this week and he’s set to meet with a possible suitor this weekend.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Carr will visit with the Jets. He met with the Saints before being released by the Raiders this week ahead of $40.4 million of his compensation becoming guaranteed.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has made no secret about his willingness to spend on a veteran quarterback this offseason. Aaron Rodgers could wind up at the top of that wishlist, but everyone remains in the dark about his plans and Carr is the only player in that category who is available to sign right now.

The Jets hired Todd Downing as their passing game coordinator this week. Downing was the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator early in Carr’s career.

Carr could have interest from other clubs as well and he’ll have a few more weeks to talk to teams before free agency gets underway.