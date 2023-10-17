Derek Carr: We’ve had “super positive” conversations about getting offense on same page

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was in a foul mood coming off the field against the Texans on Sunday and could be seen having an animated conversation with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael as the team moved toward a loss that dropped them to 3-3 on the season.

At a Monday press conference, Carr said he apologized to Carmichael for the outburst and said he wasn’t angry at the coach who “just happened to be the one that walked up when I was a little angry.” Carr said he was upset because the offense was not on the same page against Houston and that there are going to be “sucky feelings” until that changes.

Carr said that his work to create those changes have included conversations with the team’s receivers about where the unit has been falling short.

“We corrected things, you just don’t want to correct them after a loss,” Carr said. “And so we all take that responsibility, and if someone’s pointing fingers, and if we come constructively to each other and you can’t take it, that’s on them as a person. We have to be able to sit at the table and have a conversation. We have to be able to do those things and move forward. So far it’s been super positive. But it’s on everybody.”

Carr said he thinks it is good to have a compressed week before facing the Jaguars on Thursday because it doesn’t leave time to “dwell” on what went wrong on Sunday, but it also doesn’t leave much time to drill down on shortcomings before the team has to show that everyone has made the proper corrections. Either way, we won’t have to wait long for answers about how the Saints’ process played out.