Derrick Henry on running back market: “We just want our share”

Titans running back Derrick Henry, one of the very best at his position for several years, addressed on Friday the struggles that he and others face at the position.

“It’s tough right now,” Henry said Friday, via ESPN.com. “We’re just trying to show that we are as valuable as any other position. They use us in commercials and all over the place. We just want our share.”

When most NFL players perform at a high level, they get rewarded financially. Running backs all too often don’t.

“We want the same thing,” Henry said. “It seems like even if we are productive, when it comes to negotiating, it’s kind of like used against us at that point.”

That’s become a common theme. After a running back has a big year, the narrative shifts from what he did to whether what he did will make it harder for him to do it again in the future.

Henry also said that last Saturday’s Zoom call could morph into a meeting of running backs.

“There’s so many legendary RBs to have, so much knowledge,” Henry said. “If we were able to start something like that and just have, like, a weekend, a couple of days to suck up that knowledge from those guys and their experiences, I think that’d be great.”

It also would be great if they manage to get all running backs to agree to boycott voluntary offseason workouts in 2024. That would be the most effective way to send a message to the league at large (and to Colts owner Jim Irsay specifically).

The question is whether the running backs can all get on the same page and agree to not show up. Too many will be too tempted to show up and take advantage of the opportunities that come from the best running backs on the roster not being around.

