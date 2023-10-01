Derrick Henry TD pass puts Titans up 24-3 at halftime

The Titans are rolling over the Bengals through 30 minutes of play in Nashville.

Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown and then threw a two-yard pass to Josh Whyle for another score as part of a Titans scoring blitz in the second quarter. After a 3-3 first quarter, the Titans scored three touchdowns and lead the Bengals 24-3 at the break.

Henry is now 6-of-7 for 25 yards and three touchdowns as a passer. The rushing touchdown was the 80th of his career and he has 10 carries for 72 yards on the ground on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill is 11-of-16 for 180 yards and a touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The Titans have 273 yards overall after picking up just 94 in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

The Bengals offense has been a mess since a game-opening field goal drive. Joe Burrow is 9-of-17 for 77 yards and he’s regularly under pressure from the Titans pass rush while playing on his injured calf. It will be difficult for the Bengals to slow that down while trailing by 21 points, but they will need to if they have any hope of coming back on Sunday.