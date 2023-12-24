Derrick Henry’s second passing TD of 2023 gives Titans 7-0 lead over Seahawks

Derrick Henry has done it again.

On his third passing attempt of the season, Henry threw his second touchdown of 2023 — connecting with tight end Chig Okonkwo for a 12-yard score.

The TD gave Tennessee a 7-0 lead over Seattle.

Henry received a handoff and looked like he was going to run to the right. The defense came up to try and stop the running back, which left Okonkwo wide open in the end zone for Henry’s throw.

With Ryan Tannehill making his first start since October for the injured Will Levis, the Titans have been able to move the ball. But the club hadn’t broken through for a score until its third drive.

Henry has started with 36 yards on five carries.

Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks was helped off the field with trainers late in the first quarter. He’s questionable to return with an ankle injury.