Derrick Nnadi re-signs with Chiefs

  
Published March 21, 2023 08:49 AM
nbc_pft_chiefstaylor_230314
March 14, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the report Jawaan Taylor is signing a four-year deal with the Chiefs and discuss how Orlando Brown will fit into the fold.

One of the Chiefs’ key defensive linemen is sticking around for 2023.

Derrick Nnadi has re-signed with Kansas City, according to agency SportsTrust Advisors.

Nnadi started all 17 regular-season games and all three postseason contests for the Chiefs this season, winning Super Bowl LVII. Nnadi recorded 25 tackles with one tackle for loss in the regular season, playing 34 percent of the defensive snaps. He also had three tackles with a sack in the postseason.

A third-round pick in 2018, Nnadi has played all five years of his career with Kansas City. He’s posted 193 total tackles with 4.0 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in 81 games with 69 starts.