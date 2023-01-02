 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Deshaun Watson calls Sunday’s win “the potential of what the future can hold” for the Browns

  
Published January 2, 2023 04:13 AM
The Browns spent 11 games waiting for quarterback Deshaun Watson to lead their offense, but his return from suspension and missing all of the 2021 season has been a reminder that things don’t fall into place overnight.

Cleveland went 2-2 in Watson’s first four starts and the offense generated just 39 points in those contests. Sunday’s game against the Commanders was a bit better as the unit was responsible for all the points in a 24-10 win.

Watson went just 9-of-18, but three of his completions went for touchdowns and there were no turnovers to muddy the waters. Two of the touchdowns came on downfield shots to wide receiver Amari Cooper and Watson said after the game that the performance “was the potential of what the future can hold” for the Browns offense.

“I know it was only three catches, but it was three big catches,” Watson said, via the team’s website. “I know Amari, he’s still trying to get healthy, but today was a good day to be able to, especially for the start of 2023 and what the future is going to hold for the Cleveland Browns, it was good to see that happen.”

With a full offseason coming for Watson in Cleveland, the hope will be that games like Sunday are just scratching the surface of what the offense is going to be able to do in 2023.