Deshaun Watson: I hope Lamar Jackson gets what he wants

  
Published April 19, 2023 08:27 AM
April 19, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms do a side-by-side analysis between Jalen Hurts’ extension with the Eagles and the offer Lamar Jackson rejected last August.

When Deshaun Watson received his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract from the Browns, it changed the framework of negotiations on a long-term deal between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Watson and Jackson are friends, having both been finalists for the 2016 Heisman Trophy. Watson was then selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2017 draft while the Ravens drafted Jackson in 2018.

In his Tuesday press conference, Watson was asked if he feels any kind of way about what’s going on with Jackson and the AFC North rival.

“I reach out to Lamar all the time. We talk through text, Instagram. We don’t really talk about the business side, because that’s his space, that’s his privacy,” Watson said. “From the outside looking in, I hope he gets what he wants . Like I said, I never talk to him about it, so I can’t speak on his business side. But he’s a great player. And he’s going to be — if he’s back in Baltimore, he’s going to be special for them. And if it’s somewhere else, he’s going to be special for that organization.

“He’s a talent that the NFL needs. And we love to see him, watch him play — unless we’re playing against him. But I hope he gets what he wants and what he deserves. And I think he deserves everything, all of it.”

It’s unclear when or if Jackson and the Ravens may reach any kind of deal at all. But with Baltimore placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson last month, the two partied have until July 17 to work out a long-term contract this year.