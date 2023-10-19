Deshaun Watson limited in his return to Browns practice

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Deshaun Watson was going to make some throws in Thursday’s practice and Cleveland’s injury report indicates that’s what he did.

Cleveland listed Watson as a limited participant in the day’s practice. Watson has now officially practiced for the first time since the Week 5 bye. In the three days before the Browns’ Week 4 loss to the Ravens, Watson was practicing but not throwing due to his shoulder injury.

It’s still unclear whether or not Watson will play on Sunday against the Colts. Watson’s game status will be released on Friday afternoon.

Several more Cleveland players returned to the field for Thursday’s session. Tight end Harrison Bryant (hip), receiver Amari Cooper (rest/ankle), running back Kareem Hunt (thigh), cornerback Greg Newsome (hamstring), and linebacker Anthony Walker (concussion) were all limited after they didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Guard Joel Bitonio (knee) went from limited to a non-participant. He told reporters on Thursday that he’s hopeful to get back to playing this Sunday after missing last week’s game.

Receiver Cedric Tillman (hip) remained full.