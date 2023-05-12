 Skip navigation
Deshaun Watson taking some teammates to Puerto Rico for training next week

  
Published May 12, 2023 01:35 PM
The Browns begin Phase II of their offseason program next week, but Deshaun Watson and some of his offensive teammates will not participate.

The quarterback is taking about 16 of his offensive teammates to Puerto Rico for training and bonding time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

It is a sequel to last year’s trip to Atlantis in the Bahamas that Watson paid for after signing his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal.

The trip has the blessing of head coach Kevin Stefanski, per Cabot.

Watson, who is entering his first full season season on the field for the Browns, has some new pass catchers in receivers Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin. Tight end Jordan Akins, who joined the Browns this offseason, previously played with Watson in Houston.

Third-round receiver Cedric Tillman, and the other offensive rookies, will remain in Cleveland to work with the team’s coaches.

Watson has hosted some of his teammates in Houston this offseason for throwing sessions. He currently is participating in the team's offseason program.

Watson has hosted some of his teammates in Houston this offseason for throwing sessions. He currently is participating in the team’s offseason program.