Deshaun Watson to be questioned under oath Monday in pending massage-related lawsuit

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled most of the civil lawsuits filed against him for alleged sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Two remain.

In one of them, Watson will be questioned under oath on Monday , according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Based on the phrasing and linking in the AP article, it appears the deposition will happen in the latest lawsuit filed against Watson. That case was filed in October 2022, by a lawyer other than Tony Buzbee.

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, made an aggressive effort to secure dismissal of the case, calling it a “sham lawsuit” and possibly a “case of unrequited love.” If that’s the case in which Watson will be deposed on Monday, it clearly hasn’t been dismissed.

Which is no surprise. The legal system applies a very high bar to the early dismissal of a civil action. As long as the allegations made in the complaint initiating the lawsuit state a potential legal claim, if the factual allegations in it are regarded as true and accurate, the case proceeds.

Although the lawyer in the latest case said in October that there are more victims “who have yet to come forward ,” no additional lawsuits have been filed. Assuming the filing of the first lawsuit on March 17, 2021 prompted Watson to terminate his habit of seeking massages from strangers on social media, the statute of limitations on additional lawsuits has expired.

While that technically doesn’t stop other cases from being filed, it gives Watson a strong defense, and a far easier path to dismissal other than calling the lawsuit a “sham” or blaming it on “unrequited love.”

Watson served an 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season, due to the allegedly serial acts of sexual misconduct during massages. The NFL has not closed the door on potential additional discipline for the lawsuit filed in October.

If the league eventually tries to do so, Watson and the NFL Players Association would fight the claims aggressively , arguing that the agreement that resulted in Watson’s suspension covers anything that happened before that agreement was reached.