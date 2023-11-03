Deshaun Watson took all the first-team reps in early portion of today’s Browns practice

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appears ready to start on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Watson took all the first-team reps in the early part of Browns practice that was open to the media today, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. He appeared to be throwing the ball well, although he threw mostly short passes.

If Watson can start against the Cardinals, the Browns will hope he can last longer than he did in his last game, when he managed to throw just five passes before he had to leave the game when he aggravated his shoulder injury when he was hit while throwing.

Watson has taken just 45 percent of the Browns’ offensive snaps this season because of the injury, which coach Kevin Stefanski said doctors cleared him to play through but Watson said was affecting him too much to throw the football effectively.

P.J. Walker is the No. 2 quarterback and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is No. 3. Watson has not played well this season even when healthy, but he has played better than Walker or Thompson-Robinson, and the Browns will be eager to get him back on the field.