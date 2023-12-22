Deshaun Watson will return to team facility next week

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return to the team’s practice facility next week after a month of rehab in Los Angeles, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

While in Cleveland, he will host his “Christmas Around the World” holiday party downtown. He also will address the media for the first time since undergoing surgery Nov. 21 in Los Angeles.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache repaired the displaced glenoid bone in Watson’s right throwing shoulder, ending the quarterback’s season.

Watson will not accompany the team to Houston, where the Browns will face Watson’s former team on Christmas Eve, but will rejoin them in Cleveland on Monday.

“[I’ve been] staying in touch with him all week,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday, via Cabot. “Excited that he’s going to be back in the building next week with us. He’s living and dying from L.A., watching us play, but he’s supporting his teammates every day. So [it will] be good to have him back in person.”

Watson is expected to return to L.A. after next week to continue rehabbing there.

He attended the Browns’ three practices at UCLA earlier this month and then watched their loss to the Rams with other players on injured reserve from the owners’ suite.

Stefanski said “we’ll see” when asked if Watson will attend the Thursday night game in Cleveland.