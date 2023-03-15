 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

DeShon Elliott agrees to sign with Dolphins

  
Published March 15, 2023 12:34 PM
The Dolphins are adding some more depth to their secondary.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Miami has agreed to sign former Lions defensive back DeShon Elliott.

Elliott, who turns 26 in April, appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for Detroit last season. He recorded 96 tackles with five tackles for loss, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

A Ravens sixth-round pick in 2018, Elliott made his pro debut in 2019. He played 28 games with 22 starts for Baltimore in three seasons before signing with Detroit last year.

Adding Elliott is not the only move the Dolphins have made for their secondary. With the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon, Miami officially acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Rams.