Desmond Ridder: My mindset was to take starting job and run with it

The Falcons turned to Desmond Ridder at quarterback late in his rookie season and they’ve spent the offseason repeating their belief in his ability without guaranteeing that he’ll be under center in Week One of the regular season.

Ridder is thinking about himself that way, however, and he told reporters on Tuesday that he’s viewed himself that way since the Falcons made the decision to promote him last year.

“Week 14, whenever that was, and going through the bye week, that’s when I was told then,” Ridder said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “From that point on, it was just going into the offseason, myself just taking it as if you’re the starter. . . . That was my mindset from as soon as I stepped on the field for the first time down in New Orleans, was to obviously take it and run with it .”

The Falcons signed Taylor Heinicke as a free agent, but it’s been clear that they view him as a No. 2 behind Ridder. Unless they pick a quarterback next week, it doesn’t look like there will be any reason for Ridder to change that mindset.