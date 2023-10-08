Desmond Ridder’s 7-yard run gives Falcons 7-3 lead

The Falcons’ first drive didn’t end any differently than the first four of the season did. They went three-and-out, leaving them with no first possession points this season.

The Texans then drove 28 yards for a 38-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal and early 3-0 lead.

The Falcons took a 7-3 lead on their second drive.

Atlanta needed only seven plays to go 75 yards, with quarterback Desmond Ridder running it into the end zone from 7 yards out. Ridder lost control of the football right after crossing the plane, a close play but a touchdown.

The Falcons had a double reverse pass for 22 yards with Drake London finding Jonnu Smith wide open.

Ridder is 3-fo-4 for 32 yards.