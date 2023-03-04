Despite Tua Tagovailoa’s status as starter, Dolphins reportedly will explore “all options” at QB

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Despite Tua Tagovailoa’s status as starter, Dolphins reportedly will explore “all options” at QB

  
Published March 4, 2023 09:13 AM
nbc_pft_tuaoption_230301
March 1, 2023 03:00 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out important considerations for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa’s contract moving forward, including the idea of linking incentives to the number of games played.

The Dolphins can say as often as they want that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is their guy. Until they pick up his guaranteed fifth-year option for 2024 or sign him to a long-term deal, the door remains open for someone else to become the guy.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Dolphins will explore all options at quarterback .

They should. Every team other than the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Eagles, and Chargers should, frankly. If a clear upgrade is available, every team has an obligation to explore all strategies for making that change.

For the Dolphins, potentially available upgrades include Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (if he unretires for the second straight year), and Lamar Jackson, if the Ravens apply the non-exclusive franchise tag -- and if Jackson remains available after the 2023 draft concludes. Because the Dolphins lost their 2023 first-round pick due to tampering with Brady and Sean Payton a year ago, they can’t make a play for Jackson until they once again have two consecutive first-round picks to give. That happens after the 2023 draft.

The Dolphins have plenty of time to decide whether to pick up Tua’s fifth-year option. It gives them time to explore free agency, the draft, and the possibility of making a play for Jackson.

Although the Dolphins are currently saying all the right things about Tua, this is a franchise that wanted to trade for Deshaun Watson in 2021 and tried to land Brady in 2022. Hell, Jimmy Garoppolo has said the Dolphins considered trading for him last year ; given what it would have taken to get him from the 49ers and what he was due to be paid, Jimmy G wouldn’t have been QB2 in Miami.

Thus, given that the team consistently has explored all options at quarterback in the past, it’s no surprise that they’ll consider all options at quarterback in the present. And in the future -- until they have one of the quarterbacks who are among the small group that can’t be upgraded.