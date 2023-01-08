 Skip navigation
Devin McCourty interception sends Pats, Bills to halftime tied at 14

  
Published January 8, 2023 09:33 AM
nbc_csu_patsatbills_230105
January 5, 2023 12:06 PM
With the Patriots vying for a playoff berth, Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to what will be an emotional game in Buffalo.

The Bills opened Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but that was not the start of a runaway win in front of their home crowd.

Mac Jones threw a pair of touchdowns and Patriots safety Devin McCourty picked Bills quarterback Josh Allen off deep in New England territory to kill a scoring chance in the final seconds of the first half. That sent the two teams to halftime with a 14-14 tie.

The Bills are the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win while the Patriots clinch a playoff berth if they win. A Bills loss and a Bengals win would make the Bills the No. 3 seed for the start of the postseason.

Jones is 13-of-16 for 119 yards overall. Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker have the touchdowns for the Pats and Rhamondre Stevenson has chipped in 49 yards from scrimmage.

Allen was 12-of-19 for 96 yards and a touchdown before the McCourty pick. He’s been sacked twice on third downs to force punts, however, and those miscues have joined the interception in keeping things tight in Buffalo.