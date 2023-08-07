Devin White “locked in” after coming to “a good agreement” with Bucs about future plans

Linebacker Devin White asked the Buccaneers for a trade in April, but the team said it had no intention of dealing him and they stuck to their guns over the rest of the offseason.

The Buccaneers picked up their fifth-year option on White’s rookie contract for this season and White’s desire for a longer commitment from the team led to his unhappiness this offseason. White spoke to reporters on Monday for the first time since making the trade request and said that conversations with General Manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles about their plans for him have settled the situation.

“Going forward we came to a good agreement,” White said, via Evan Closky of WTSP. “I want to be a long-term guy. That’s why I got a little selfish . . . end of day I’m still here. I’m locked in.”

White has started all 68 games he’s played since the Bucs drafted him fifth overall in 2019. The coming months will show whether the Bucs’ plans for him include a second contract.