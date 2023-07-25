 Skip navigation
Devin White reports to Bucs training camp

  
July 25, 2023

Linebacker Devin White wanted out of Tampa this offseason, but it looks like he’ll be moving forward with the team.

The Buccaneers opened training camp on Tuesday and White joined the rest of the team in reporting for duty. White is in the final year of his rookie deal and asked for a trade as part of his bid for a new contract. The Bucs showed no interest in moving White, so he skipped voluntary work before reporting to mandatory minicamp.

White did not do on-field work during that session, but head coach Todd Bowles indicated on Tuesday that he is expected to participate in training camp.

White is set to make $11.7 million during the 2023 season.