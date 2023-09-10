De’Von Achane, Terron Armstead inactive for Dolphins-Chargers

What was reported earlier in Sunday is now official, as Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is inactive for the first week of the season.

Achane has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee) is also inactive, as expected. He was ruled out on the Friday injury report. But cornerback Justin Bethel is active after he was questionable entering the weekend.

The Dolphins have designated Skylar Thompson as their emergency third quarterback on the inactives list. Receiver Cedric Wilson, defensive back Elijah Campbell, and tight end Julian Hill are also inactive for Miami.

For the Chargers, linebacker Daiyan Henley, edge rusher Chris Rumph, offensive lineman, Brenden Jaimes, running back Isaiah Spiller, safety AJ Finley, and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton are inactive.