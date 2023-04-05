 Skip navigation
Devon Witherspoon runs well in workout that was delayed by hamstring injury

  
Published April 5, 2023 10:52 AM
nbc_pft_simmscbrankings_230403
April 3, 2023 08:29 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why his new “man crush” is Devon Witherspoon, how DJ Turner’s cover skills give him an edge over Christian Gonzalez and more.

The hamstring injury that kept former Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon from working out at the Scouting Combine or at the school’s Pro Day was feeling well enough for him to get on the field for scouts on Wednesday.

Witherspoon was the star attraction at a private workout in Illinois and he showed that his hamstring issue was not a drag on his speed. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media reports that he was timed at 4.46 and 4.42 seconds in his two attempts at the 40-yard dash.

Witherspoon was an All-American and the Jim Thorpe Award winner during his final collegiate season. He had 41 tackles, three interceptions, and 17 passes defensed in games for the Illini.

Most draft analysts have Witherspoon listed at or near the top of a cornerback group that also includes Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., and Deonte Banks.