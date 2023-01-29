 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeVonta Smith sets up Miles Sanders touchdown, Eagles lead 7-0

  
Published January 29, 2023 10:28 AM
nbc_csu_sfphi_preview_230126
January 26, 2023 11:29 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down a matchup between "the most complete teams in all of football" as the 49ers and Eagles square off for the NFC Championship.

The Eagles went right down the field to take an early 7-0 lead. But as it turns out, they shouldn’t have had the chance to score.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit receiver DeVonta Smith on fourth-and-3 from the San Francisco 35 for what appeared to be a 29-yard, one-handed catch.

The Eagles went quickly to the line and got a play off before it could be challenged. And a play later, Miles Sanders ran in a 6-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia an early 7-0 lead.

But when the FOX broadcast returned from its commercial break, it showed a replay that clearly displayed Smith not controlling the ball to the ground. It should have been an incomplete pass. Had head coach Kyle Shanahan challenged the play, it would have been overturned.

It’s a massive break for the Eagles, who now have a seven-point advantage.

A.J. Brown also had a huge catch to keep the drive going on third down and move the chains.

While 49ers linebacker Fred Warner had to exit the game at the beginning of the drive, he came back in after missing just one play. San Francisco announced he suffered a stinger.