Diontae Johnson added to injury report, did not practice Thursday

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson returned from a hamstring injury to play last week’s game against the Rams. Now there may be another concern.

Pittsburgh added Johnson to Thursday’s practice report, as he did not participate due to a hamstring issue. It’s unclear whether or not this is the same hamstring that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season.

Johnson caught five passes for 79 yards in last week’s victory over the Rams.

Pittsburgh also added cornerback Joey Porter Joe. (calf) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (shoulder) to Thursday’s report. Porter was limited and Ogunjobi did not participate.

After being designated to return from IR, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (groin) was limited in Thursday’s practice.

Defensive back Levi Wallace (foot) was limited after he didn’t practice on Wednesday. Guard Nate Herbig (illness) also was a full participant after he didn’t practice Wednesday.

Running back Anthony McFarland (knee) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (ankle) were both full.