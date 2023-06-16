 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DJ Chark: Everybody in Carolina believes Bryce Young can take us to really high places

  
Published June 16, 2023 05:08 AM
June 9, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why they’re not surprised to hear Bryce Young is taking first-team snaps at this point in the offseason so he can be ready as the starter in a few months.

Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark says rookie quarterback Bryce Young has already earned the respect of the veterans in the locker room.

Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is only 21 years old. But Chark says older players are already looking to Young and seeing a path to a Super Bowl.

“Everybody is here for him,” Chark said, via ESPN. “And we believe he can take us to some really high places.”

Although Young has not been officially declared the starting quarterback, the Panthers had him working with the first-string offense after letting Andy Dalton get the first-team work at the beginning of the offseason. Young appears to be progressing to the point where the Panthers will be confident that he can lead the team in Week One.