DJ Chark: Everybody in Carolina believes Bryce Young can take us to really high places

Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark says rookie quarterback Bryce Young has already earned the respect of the veterans in the locker room.

Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is only 21 years old. But Chark says older players are already looking to Young and seeing a path to a Super Bowl.

“Everybody is here for him,” Chark said, via ESPN. “And we believe he can take us to some really high places.”

Although Young has not been officially declared the starting quarterback, the Panthers had him working with the first-string offense after letting Andy Dalton get the first-team work at the beginning of the offseason. Young appears to be progressing to the point where the Panthers will be confident that he can lead the team in Week One.