DJ Chark set for visit with Panthers

  
Published March 16, 2023 12:02 PM
nbc_bfa_panthersoffseason_230314
March 14, 2023 04:24 PM
Jim Trotter and Mike Jones talk about the possibility of Bryce Young being the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and whether the Panthers' package for the top pick would've been better spent on Lamar Jackson.

Adam Thielen isn’t the only free agent wide receiver on the radar in Carolina.

According to multiple reports, DJ Chark will be paying the team a visit on Friday. Thielen met with the Panthers on Wednesday, but there’s been no word on movement toward a contract.

Chark moved from the Jaguars to the Lions last offseason and played in 11 games for his new team. He caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Detroit.

The Panthers traded DJ Moore to the Bears as part of their trade for the first overall pick and that’s left them thin at wide receiver. Signing Chark would be one way to beef up the receiving corps heading into the rest of the offseason.