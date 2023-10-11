DJ Moore named NFC offensive player of the week

The Bears got into the win column last week and now the brightest star from the performance is being recognized.

Receiver DJ Moore has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Moore caught eight passes for 230 yards with three touchdowns in Chicago’s victory over Washington. It was the first time in Moore’s career that he ever reached 200 yards and/or caught three touchdowns in a single game.

The NFL’s announcement noted that Moore is the fifth player with at least 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a single game since 2000.

It’s also Moore’s first career player of the week award.

After a long weekend, Moore and the Bears will take on the division-rival Vikings on Sunday in Week 7.