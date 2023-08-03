 Skip navigation
Tennis: Mubadala Citi DC Open
Andy Murray wows the crowd with vintage play to win in Washington for the 1st time since 2018
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks
All-Star forward Troy Terry gets a 7-year, $49 million contract extension from the Anaheim Ducks
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Do too many people get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

  
Published August 2, 2023 10:41 PM

This year, the Hall of Fame will get nine new members. With all due respect to each of the nine new members, nine is too many.

It underscores a point that Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has made in the past. There are too many members of the Hall of Fame. It’s not nearly as exclusive as it should be.

There’s a very real business reason for that. And, yes, at its core, the Hall of Fame is a business.

It’s a museum that becomes the epicenter of the NFL for one weekend of every year. It needs to have a robust class of enshrinees, to attract visitors to town for the ceremony and the game. The smaller the class, the fewer the people.

And the bigger the class, the more the people.

That’s the reality of the business that is the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And that’s the core of the concerns raised by people like Deion and others who are know-it-when-you-see-it, best of the best.

Deion has suggested an “upper room” of the Hall of Fame, consisting of the true, short-list, all-time, no-brainer greats. We’ve been working on a proposed list of who would get in, if there were a Prime Time Place with the Hall of Fame.

I’ll post it on Saturday. Some of you will agree. Some of you won’t. That’s what makes it fun.