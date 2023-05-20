 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Does Brian Davis plan further lawsuits regarding Commanders sale? Says his lawyer, “Not at this time”

  
Published May 20, 2023 06:33 PM

It feels as if the lawsuit filed by Urban Echo Energy against Bank of America could be the first step toward a broader effort to derail the sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris. So will the company owned by former Duke and NBA player be filing more lawsuits?

Not at this time ,” lawyer Jeff Martin told A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com.

That implies that, at some point in the future, more litigation could commence.

It wouldn’t be a surprise. Friday’s lawsuit feels like a first step in an eventual effort to attack league rules that restrict the manner in which franchises can be sold and owned. The argument would be that limitations on the manner in which teams can be sold and owned violate antitrust laws.

The initial lawsuit seeks $500 billion in damages, a largely meaningless number aimed at creating publicity. That said, the pending suit contends that $5 billion was surrendered to Bank of America as part of the transaction, but not returned.

The next suit, if there is one, could target the league’s rules, after Bank of America says (as it possibly will) that the $7.1 billion offer wasn’t transmitted to Commanders owner Daniel Snyder because the structure didn’t comply with league rules.