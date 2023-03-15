Dolphins agree to one-year deal with Eric Saubert

With Mike Gesicki a free agent and Hunter Long traded to the Rams as part of the deal to acquire Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins are adding a tight end.

According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Miami has agreed to a one-year deal with Eric Saubert.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Saubert spent the last two seasons with the Broncos. He caught 15 passes for 148 yards with a touchdown in 17 games last season.

Saubert was on the field for 35 percent of Denver’s offensive snaps and 67 percent of the club’s special teams snaps in 2022.

Saubert appeared in 30 games for the Falcons in his first two seasons before playing two games for Chicago in 2019. He appeared in eight games with four starts for Jacksonville in 2020.

In 74 career appearances, Saubert has 33 catches for 280 yards with two TDs.

The Dolphins have also claimed former Broncos receiver Freddie Swain off waivers. Swain signed with the Broncos in December and caught four passes for 74 yards in three appearances. He was cut on Tuesday.