Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dolphins agree to one-year deal with Eric Saubert

  
Published March 15, 2023 01:15 PM
nbc_pft_whitetodolphins_230314
March 14, 2023 08:24 AM
While Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree the Dolphins needed a backup for injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa, they evaluate if Mike White is the right guy for the job due to his own health history.

With Mike Gesicki a free agent and Hunter Long traded to the Rams as part of the deal to acquire Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins are adding a tight end.

According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Miami has agreed to a one-year deal with Eric Saubert.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Saubert spent the last two seasons with the Broncos. He caught 15 passes for 148 yards with a touchdown in 17 games last season.

Saubert was on the field for 35 percent of Denver’s offensive snaps and 67 percent of the club’s special teams snaps in 2022.

Saubert appeared in 30 games for the Falcons in his first two seasons before playing two games for Chicago in 2019. He appeared in eight games with four starts for Jacksonville in 2020.

In 74 career appearances, Saubert has 33 catches for 280 yards with two TDs.

The Dolphins have also claimed former Broncos receiver Freddie Swain off waivers. Swain signed with the Broncos in December and caught four passes for 74 yards in three appearances. He was cut on Tuesday.