Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Dolphins agree to terms with Chosen Anderson

  
Published April 15, 2023 07:11 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Tyreek Hill’s remarks about playing against the Chiefs next season and analyze whether the Dolphins or Chiefs will have the upper hand.

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Chosen Anderson, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson, formerly known as Robbie Anderson, has remained a free agent since March 8 when the Cardinals released him. His release saved the team $12 million in cap space.

The Panthers traded him to the Cardinals last season, a few days after interim coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room mid-game for an argument with his position coach.

Between the two teams, he had only 20 catches for 282 yards last season.

In seven seasons, Anderson has 375 receptions for 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns. His only 1,000-yard season came in 2020.

Anderson’s arrival could signal the Dolphins intend to trade Cedrick Wilson, who signed with the team in free agency a year ago after a career year with the Cowboys in 2021. Wilson played only 237 offensive snaps and made 12 catches for 136 yards.

The Dolphins also have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Freddie Swain, Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft in their receiver room.