Dolphins are expected to interview Kris Richard

  
Published January 25, 2023 05:28 AM
January 25, 2023 08:46 AM
The Dolphins are interviewing a pair of defensive coordinator candidates on Wednesday and they’re expected to add another name to that list in the coming days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have requested an interview with Saints co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard. Richard is expected to take that interview.

Richard joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach in 2021 and joined Ryan Nielsen as co-defensive coordinators after Dennis Allen became the head coach in New Orleans. He also spent three seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2019.

Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio are the two coaches interviewing with the team on Wednesday. They’ve also interviewed their linebackers coach Anthony Campanile.