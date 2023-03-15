 Skip navigation
Dolphins bring back Nik Needham on a one-year deal

  
Published March 15, 2023 07:21 PM
The Dolphins agreed to terms with cornerback Nik Needham on a one-year deal worth just under $2 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Needham, 26, has spent his entire career with the Dolphins since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

In 2022, Needham played only six games with five starts and totaled 21 tackles and two passes defensed. He tore his Achilles during a Week 6 game against the Vikings.

Needham has appeared in 51 games with 27 starts in his four seasons, recording 192 tackles, three sacks, six quarterback hits, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed and a forced fumble.