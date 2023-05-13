 Skip navigation
Dolphins cut three undrafted free agent offensive linemen

  
Published May 13, 2023 06:39 PM

The Dolphins waived offensive tackle Jarrett Horst, offensive lineman Alex Jensen and offensive lineman DJ Scaife on Saturday, the team announced.

All three signed as undrafted free agents on May 12.

Horst was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after starting eight games at left tackle for Michigan State. He started seven games there in 2022.

Horst also played two seasons at Arkansas State after beginning his collegiate career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa.

Jensen was second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference for South Dakota after starting 10 games at left tackle as a senior. He also earned second-team All-MVFC honors in 2021 and honorable mention All-MVFC recognition in 2020.

He began his career as a tight end before transitioning to offensive line and appeared in 49 games with 38 starts at left tackle.

Scaife lettered five seasons (2018-22) at Miami, where he played in 61 games with 52 starts. He primarily played right guard and right tackle.

Scaife earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2021 and honorable mention All-ACC recognition in 2022.