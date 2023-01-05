Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer not concerned about his job security

The Dolphins defense ranks 27th in pass defense, 27th in scoring defense, 24th in third-down defense and 20th in total defense. They have the third-fewest takeaways with 14.

In the first full season without Brian Flores overseeing things, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is on the hot seat.

Boyer was asked about his future Friday, and he channeled Lou Gehrig’s retirement speech after a amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis. He insists he’s at peace with whatever happens.

“I feel like the luckiest man on earth . I do,” Boyer said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “And whatever comes my way, I’ll be OK. And whatever comes our way, we’ll be OK. But we’re going to keep moving forward.”

Boyer is living in the day-to-day world of the NFL, and whatever happens happens, and it is what it is. He is unconcerned about the past or the future.

“I think you can learn from the past, but I just don’t think you can live in the past,” Boyer said. And I don’t think you can worry about the future. I don’t think that’s a good way to live. I live, I would say, with a fearless peace because I’m very fortunate for the things that I have. I’m very fortunate for the opportunities that I have. And whatever happens — regardless of right, wrong or indifferent — I’ll be OK.”

Injuries have played a part in the Dolphins being where they are.

Cornerback Byron Jones hasn’t played a game and remains on the physically unable to perform list. The Dolphins also have lost safety Brandon Jones, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and nickel cornerback Nik Needham for the season.

Boyer isn’t interested in excuses.

“Look, when I was born, I was born with a collapsed lung. The doctors told my mother I wasn’t going to live,” Boyer said. “From Day 1, you deal with what’s in front of you and you do the best you can. I’m very fortunate. I have a beautiful wife, who’s fiercely loyal. I have a beautiful 3-year-old daughter who’s very strong-willed and a sweet little girl. I have two great parents that I would say broke a cycle of poverty for our family. Hell, I even like my in-laws. I got great in-laws.

“I get to come to work every day with guys that are highly motivated, that want to win, they work their ass off, and don’t really pay attention to ‘Ok, we’ve had this; we’ve had this; we’ve had this.’ They just keep working.”

Of course, the Dolphins still have all their goals in front of them despite a five-game losing streak. They play the Jets on Sunday with a chance to reach the postseason.

“It’s unfinished because the season’s not finished,” he said. “Our record, our stats, those are what they are. There’s a time and a place to go back and review and look at all that. Obviously, we self-scout as we go, and then we