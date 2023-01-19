Dolphins fire Josh Boyer

Miami’s defense will have a different look in the team’s second season under head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins announced they’ve fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

“I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins,” McDaniel said in a statement released by the team. “The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team.”

Boyer came from the Patriots to the Dolphins with head coach Brian Flores back in 2019. He was first the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020.

He was retained for the first year of McDaniel’s tenure. But the Dolphins were No. 18 in yards allowed and No. 24 in points allowed in 2022. The club was also No. 27 against the pass.