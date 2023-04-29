 Skip navigation
Dolphins get tight end they needed in Elijah Higgins

  
Published April 29, 2023 12:49 PM
Tua Tagovailoa would’ve played in last season’s playoffs if he were asked, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine the possible repercussions of what message he’s sending to young football players.

He’s been listed as a receiver. For the Dolphins, he’s a tight end.

Which is good, because they needed a tight end.

With Mike Gesicki gone, Miami had an urgency for a pass-catching option at the position. Stanford’s Elijah Higgins fills the spot, via the 197th pick in the draft.

Higgins has 4.54-second speed in the 40. He had 59 catches for 704 yards last season, earning honorable mention all-conference honors.

The Dolphins have three other tight ends on the roster: Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, and Tanner Conner.