Dolphins get tight end they needed in Elijah Higgins
Published April 29, 2023 12:49 PM
He’s been listed as a receiver. For the Dolphins, he’s a tight end.
Which is good, because they needed a tight end.
With Mike Gesicki gone, Miami had an urgency for a pass-catching option at the position. Stanford’s Elijah Higgins fills the spot, via the 197th pick in the draft.
Higgins has 4.54-second speed in the 40. He had 59 catches for 704 yards last season, earning honorable mention all-conference honors.
The Dolphins have three other tight ends on the roster: Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, and Tanner Conner.