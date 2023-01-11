Dolphins haven’t entered the playoffs with a healthy starting quarterback since 2008

The Dolphins don’t make the playoffs very often. And when they do, they don’t have their starting quarterback available.

Today’s news that Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Buffalo means that Miami will once again not have its starting quarterback in the playoffs.

The last time the Dolphins made the playoffs, in 2016, they also didn’t have their starting quarterback: Ryan Tannehill was injured, which means backup Matt Moore started the Dolphins’ playoff game, a loss to the Steelers in the wild card round.

The Dolphins haven’t gone to the playoffs with their starting quarterback healthy since 2008, when Chad Pennington started all 16 games in the regular season and also started the Dolphins’ loss to the Ravens in the wild card round.

The last time the Dolphins won a playoff game was in 2000, with Jay Fiedler as their starting quarterback.