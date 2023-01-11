 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dolphins haven't entered the playoffs with a healthy starting quarterback since 2008

  
Published January 11, 2023 08:47 AM
The Dolphins don’t make the playoffs very often. And when they do, they don’t have their starting quarterback available.

Today’s news that Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Buffalo means that Miami will once again not have its starting quarterback in the playoffs.

The last time the Dolphins made the playoffs, in 2016, they also didn’t have their starting quarterback: Ryan Tannehill was injured, which means backup Matt Moore started the Dolphins’ playoff game, a loss to the Steelers in the wild card round.

The Dolphins haven’t gone to the playoffs with their starting quarterback healthy since 2008, when Chad Pennington started all 16 games in the regular season and also started the Dolphins’ loss to the Ravens in the wild card round.

The last time the Dolphins won a playoff game was in 2000, with Jay Fiedler as their starting quarterback.