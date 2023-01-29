Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

One of the best defensive coaches in football is heading to Miami.

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to become their next defensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The well-regarded Fangio had other teams interested in him, and according to the report, the Dolphins landed him by making him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator.

Fangio went just 19-30 in three years as the Broncos’ head coach, but he has had success as a defensive coordinator for the Bears, 49ers, Texans and Colts, and he’s a major get for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins as they attempt to build on a playoff season in 2022 and become Super Bowl contenders in 2023.