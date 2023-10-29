Dolphins improve to 6-2 with 31-17 victory over Patriots

The Dolphins moved to 6-2 with a solid 31-17 victory over the Patriots on Sunday.

Miami’s defense held New England’s offense in check throughout the day while on offense, both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill went over 100 yards receiving.

Though Tua Tagovailoa threw an early interception that led to Kendrick Bourne’s 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Tagovailoa came back to connect with Hill on a 42-yard TD on the next possession. The Dolphins scored 10 more points in the first half with a Cedrick Wilson 1-yard touchdown and a Jason Saunders 30-yard field. goal.

A Raheem Mostert 1-yard touchdown made the score 24-10 midway through the third quarter.

The Patriots made things interesting with a 3-yard touchdown from JuJu Smith-Schuster with 8:30 left in the contest, making the score 24-17. But New England’s defense left Waddle wide open over the middle for a 31-yard TD with 2:43 left in the contest to put the game on ice.

Tagovailoa finished 30-of-45 for 324 yards with three touchdowns and one pick. Waddle had seven catches for 121 yards with a TD. Hill finished with eight catches for 112 yards with a TD.

On the other side, Jones was 19-of-29 for 161 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. Bourne, who exited with a knee injury, led with three catches for 36 yards with a score. Devante Parker also exited the game with a head injury and did not return.

In his first game for the Dolphins, defensive back Jalen Ramsey had a first-half interception that led to points.

The Dolphins will be back in action next week in Germany against the Chiefs.

Now at 2-6, the Patriots will host the Commanders in Week 9.