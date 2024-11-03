Dolphins lead Bills 10-6 at halftime

The Dolphins took advantage of a Josh Allen interception to go up by a touchdown in the second quarter and still have a 10-6 lead over the Bills at halftime.

Buffalo and Miami traded field goals in the first quarter and it looked like the Bills were going to take the lead in the second quarter. But defensive back Jalen Ramsey stopped that drive in the red zone, picking off an Allen pass that went off Keon Coleman’s hands to give the Dolphins an extra possession.

Miami took advantage of it, driving 97 yards for a touchdown. De’Von Achane scored on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to give Miami a 10-3 lead.

The Bills have largely been moving the ball, but haven’t scored a touchdown in three red zone trips. Toward the end of the half, Buffalo should have had a 21-yard touchdown by Allen but a severely questionable holding call on guard O’Cyrus Torrence took that off the board.

The Bills ended up having to settle for a 49-yard field goal by Tyler Bass, making the score 10-6.

Allen is 12-of-19 passing for 79 yards with an interception. With Amari Cooper inactive due to a wrist injury, Khalil Shakir leads with four catches for 24 yards.

On the other side, Tua Tagovailoa is 10-of-11 for 82 yards with a touchdown. Raheem Mostert has 35 yards on seven carries with Achane taking six carries for 34 yards. Achane leads with three catches for 28 yards with his TD.

The Dolphins will receive the second-half kickoff.