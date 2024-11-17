Dolphins lead Raiders 10-6 at halftime

The Dolphins had three possessions in the first half. The Raiders two.

Miami leads 10-6 at halftime.

The first four drives of the game covered at least 12 plays and at least 6:01 in a rapidly played first half.

The Dolphins scored a touchdown on a 1-yard touchdown throw from Tua Tagovailoa to tight end Jonnu Smith on fourth down and Jason Sanders kicked a 31-yard field goal after the Dolphins stalled in the red zone. The Dolphins got a third possession with 45 seconds left but couldn’t get close enough for a field goal try.

The Raiders reached the Miami 9 and 4 on their two drives but couldn’t reach the end zone. Daniel Carlson kicked field goals of 27 and 22 yards.

The Dolphins outgained the Raiders 127 to 117.

Tagovailoa is 14-of-19 for 114 yards and a touchdown, with Tyreek Hill catching four for 29. Five other players have at least one catch. De’Von Achane has 11 touches for 49 yards.

Gardner Minshew has completed 8 of 12 passes for 76 yards, with Brock Bowers catching four for 50.