Dolphins make Cam Smith their first 2023 draft pick

The Dolphins had to wait until the second round to make their first selection of the 2023 draft and they used it to bolster their secondary.

Miami took cornerback Cam Smith with the 51st overall selection.

Smith spent the last three seasons at South Carolina. He recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and five passes defensed during his final season with the Gamecocks.

The addition of Smith is not the biggest news of the offseason in the Dolphins secondary. They traded for Jalen Ramsey last month, which means Smith will be competing for snaps as a third corner behind Ramsey and Xavien Howard to kick off his NFL career.