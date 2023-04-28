 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dolphins make Cam Smith their first 2023 draft pick

  
Published April 28, 2023 04:37 PM
nbc_bfa_nfldraftreact_230428
April 28, 2023 03:42 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley look at the winners and losers from the first round of the NFL Draft and analyze the Seahawks and Eagles making big moves.

The Dolphins had to wait until the second round to make their first selection of the 2023 draft and they used it to bolster their secondary.

Miami took cornerback Cam Smith with the 51st overall selection.

Smith spent the last three seasons at South Carolina. He recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and five passes defensed during his final season with the Gamecocks.

The addition of Smith is not the biggest news of the offseason in the Dolphins secondary. They traded for Jalen Ramsey last month, which means Smith will be competing for snaps as a third corner behind Ramsey and Xavien Howard to kick off his NFL career.