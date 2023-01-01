Dolphins, Patriots tied 7-7 at halftime

The Dolphins have 186 yards. They have the same seven points the Patriots have.

Miami missed a field goal as Jason Sanders was wide right on a 51-yard attempt, and the Dolphins punted after a promising drive stalled with a 12-yard sack of Teddy Bridgewater at the end of the half.

The teams went to the locker room knotted 7-7.

The Dolphins’ touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Tyreek Hill. The Patriots scored on a 7-yard reception by rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton on third-and-six.

Bridgewater, starting for Tua Tagovailoa, is 10-of-13 for 136 yards. Hill has two receptions for 34 yards and Raheem Mostert two for 33.

The Patriots have only 120 yards as Mac Jones is 8-of-13 for 92 yards. Hunter Henry has two receptions for 31 yards, and Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 30 yards on five carries.

Dolphins left tackle Kendall Lamm, starting in place of the injured Terron Armstead, needed a cart to get into the training room from the sideline. He is questionable to return with an ankle injury.