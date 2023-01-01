 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins, Patriots tied 7-7 at halftime

  
Published January 1, 2023 09:32 AM
nbc_csu_miavne_221229
December 29, 2022 12:22 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down a crucial matchup between AFC East rivals Miami and New England, and wonder whether the Patriots will be able to bounce back vs. Teddy Bridgewater and the struggling Dolphins.

The Dolphins have 186 yards. They have the same seven points the Patriots have.

Miami missed a field goal as Jason Sanders was wide right on a 51-yard attempt, and the Dolphins punted after a promising drive stalled with a 12-yard sack of Teddy Bridgewater at the end of the half.

The teams went to the locker room knotted 7-7.

The Dolphins’ touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Tyreek Hill. The Patriots scored on a 7-yard reception by rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton on third-and-six.

Bridgewater, starting for Tua Tagovailoa, is 10-of-13 for 136 yards. Hill has two receptions for 34 yards and Raheem Mostert two for 33.

The Patriots have only 120 yards as Mac Jones is 8-of-13 for 92 yards. Hunter Henry has two receptions for 31 yards, and Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 30 yards on five carries.

Dolphins left tackle Kendall Lamm, starting in place of the injured Terron Armstead, needed a cart to get into the training room from the sideline. He is questionable to return with an ankle injury.