 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sepp Straka
3M Open - Backing Surging Straka
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sepp Straka
3M Open - Backing Surging Straka
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_thenine_230725.jpg
The Nine: Best from The Open, U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins place Terron Armstead on active/PUP

  
Published July 25, 2023 05:55 PM

Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead didn’t practice during the offseason program, and he won’t begin training camp on the practice field either.

Armstead was one of three players the team placed on the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and tight end Tanner Conner also went on the list.

The Dolphins activated rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner from the active/non-football injury list after he passed his physical.

In 2022, Armstead made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career, his first with the Dolphins. But he missed four games and rarely practiced as he battled toe, pectoral, knee and hip injuries.

Cornerback Nik Needham, who is recovering from an Achilles injury that ended his 2022 season, already was on active/PUP.