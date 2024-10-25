Dolphins place Tyler Huntley on IR, sign Dee Eskridge to 53-man roster

The Dolphins will have Tua Tagovailoa back for Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals. But another one of their quarterbacks will be out for at least the next four weeks.

Miami placed Tyler Huntley on injured reserve on Friday afternoon.

Huntley started three games for Miami when Tagovailoa was on injured reserve. He completed 59 percent of his passes for 377 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He rushed for 67 yards with a TD.

The club also signed receiver Dee Eskridge to the 53-man roster off of the practice squad. Eskridge has made one 30-yard catch in his two appearances this year.

Additionally, the club has signed defensive tackle Matt Dickerson to its practice squad.